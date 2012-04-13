(Adds share price reaction, quote, recasts)
LAGOS, April 13 Shares in Nigeria's Sterling
Bank rose the maximum 5 percent to 1.26 naira per
share on Friday after the lender said it would pay a 0.10 naira
dividend per share from its profit for 2011.
The lender said its pre-tax profit dropped by 6.62 percent
to 3.46 billion naira ($21.96 million) in 2011, compared with
3.69 billion the previous year, after merger with rival
Equitorial Trust Bank.
Gross earnings jumped to 45.17 billion naira from 30.38
billion naira last year, while strong revenue growth and net
gain from sale of subsidiaries boosted its profit, including
extra-ordinary items, to 6.7 billion naira, from 4.20 billion
naira.
"Following a successful business combination with ETB, the
bank emerged a stronger institution with total assets of 583
billion naira (including contingencies), deposits of 407 billion
naira and a network of almost 200 branches," Chief Executive
Yemi Adeola said.
He said the bank is well positioned to tap both cost and
revenue benefits arising from economies of scale and operational
synergies from the business combination.
($1 = 157.5400 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)