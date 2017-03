LAGOS Oct 16 Nigeria's Sterling Bank said on Thursday it would seek shareholder approval on November 11, to raise up to $200 million in debt or equity.

The mid-tier bank also said it would issue up to 19.8 billion naira ($120.3 mln) worth of shares to a strategic investor via a private placement at 2.65 naira each.

