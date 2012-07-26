BRIEF-Alibaba group holding Ltd reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Groupon Inc
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Groupon Inc as on December 31, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lhpV8Q) Further company coverage:
LAGOS, July 26 Nigeria's Sterling Bank said on Thursday its half year pre-tax profit rose 38.29 percent to 3.25 billion naira ($20.31 million), from 2.35 billion naira in the same period last year.
Sterling Bank's gross earnings jumped to 32.69 billion naira from 20.51 billion in the same period a year ago. Its stock however fell 0.89 percent to 1.13 naira per share at the close of the market on the local bourse. ($1 = 160.05 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)
BOSTON, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management, the firm that invests the personal fortune of billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros, took a handful of new positions in financial stocks during the fourth quarter as the sector was buoyed by Donald Trump's presidential victory.
* Softbank Group to acquire fortress investment group for $3.3 billion