LAGOS, July 26 Nigeria's Sterling Bank said on Thursday its half year pre-tax profit rose 38.29 percent to 3.25 billion naira ($20.31 million), from 2.35 billion naira in the same period last year.

Sterling Bank's gross earnings jumped to 32.69 billion naira from 20.51 billion in the same period a year ago. Its stock however fell 0.89 percent to 1.13 naira per share at the close of the market on the local bourse. ($1 = 160.05 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)