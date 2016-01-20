LAGOS Jan 20 Foreign investors sold Nigerian
stocks with a net value of 513.85 billion naira ($2.58 billion)
last year, data from the Nigerian Stock Exchange showed on
Wednesday.
The exchange put the value of transactions by foreign
investors at 1.025 trillion naira last year, compared with 1.538
trillion naira at the end of 2014.
The latest data reflects the decline in the local market
last year, when stocks fell by 17.36 percent as oil prices
plummeted and the naira weakened sharply. Most of the selling
was by foreign investors, who account for 53.79 percent of
activity in the market.
($1 = 198.8 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by Larry King)