LAGOS Feb 2 Share dealing on Nigeria's bourse
dropped 40 percent to 1.15 trillion naira ($3.8 billion) in
2016, the stock exchange said on Thursday, as foreign investors
unnerved by the country's illiquid currency markets sold
equities.
Nigeria's main stock market average fell 6.2 percent last
year. In dollar terms, stocks shed 40 percent in 2016 as the
naira fell by a third in the official market against the dollar
due to central bank currency reforms.
In 2017, stocks have so far fallen a further
3.6 percent.
On the black market meanwhile, the naira is almost 40
percent cheaper than the official rate, due to dollar shortages
caused by low oil prices.
The stock exchange said foreign investors traded shares
valued at 517.55 billion naira in 2016, down from 1.03 trillion
naira a year earlier, with more than half of the transactions
deals to sell shares.
It said domestic transactions accounted for 55 percent of
total share dealing in 2016, compared with the last four years
when foreign players dominated the stock market.
In January, stock exchange chief executive Oscar Onyema
acknowledged in his annual briefing the sharp drop in foreign
inflows in 2016 and said the outlook for this year will be
determined by the central bank's currency reforms.
Equity investments from portfolio investors and direct
investment rose sharply from 2012 to 2014, at a time when
Nigeria was one of the fastest growing economies in the world
and a top destination for investment.
But a sharp drop in the price of crude oil, Nigeria's main
export, from mid-2014, has since crippled the economy.
Africa's biggest economy is battling its first recession in
25 years amidst galloping inflation and a weakening currency,
which has led foreign investors to flee its financial markets.
The government's statistics office on Wednesday said total
capital imports into Nigeria in 2016 fell to a nine-year
low.
Last June, the central bank scrapped its currency peg to
allow the naira float to lure back foreign investors but dollar
shortages has persisted creating a black market where the
greenback trades at a premium.
($1 = 304.20 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Hugh Lawson)