LAGOS Dec 19 Nigerian equities climbed to a three week high on Monday, creeping up over a psychological 20,000 point level largely owing to a rise in banking shares, traders said, as the bourse also listed its first exchange traded fund (ETF).

The bourse started trading Nigeria's first gold-backed security, NewGold, on Monday to broaden its range of products beyond traditional equities and bonds.

The all-share index rose 0.1 percent to 20,045 points, as selling pressure on shares eased and investors begin to take position for 2012, traders said, with Fidelity Bank and Skye Bank up almost five percent.

"The market is going up because stocks are oversold at the moment," one trader told Reuters, adding that foreign investors were going long on equities.

He said foreigners accounted for around 80 percent of total trades on the bourse.

The NewGold ETF traded 2,425 units out of the 400,000 units listed on Monday, and shed 2.0 naira to close at 2,542 naira, following a fall in international gold prices.

Traders said NewGold will track gold prices in the international market and that it was too early to determine how well it would perform in the medium to long term.

The bourse said it will waive trading fees on the unit until March 1, 2012.

NewGold, originated by South Africa's Absa Bank Ltd has a primary listing in South Africa and before its Nigeria debut had one other listing on Botswana's bourse.

A source at the stock exchange told Reuters on Friday that more exchange traded funds were expected early next year, but that appetite for the ETFs will determine how many go ahead. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Additional reporting by Mayowa Oludare)