LAGOS Dec 29 Nigerian stocks edged toward their highest close in eight weeks on Thursday, as banks such Zenith Bank and other stocks that have been battered throughout 2011 clawed back some lost ground.

But traders cautioned that a hightened fear factor after a wave of bomb attacks on Christmas day claimed by Islamist group Boko Haram could dampen demand from foreign investors going into 2012.

Sub-Saharan Africa's second-biggest equity market topped the psychologically important 20,000 point level earlier this month and has continued to move higher, buoyed by a recovery in battered down banks and consumer goods companies.

"We would be overtly optimistic to think that this is a sustained rally and one will recoup losses sustained over the last six months," said Adeniyi Falade a managing director of Crusader Sterling Pensions.

"What we're seeing is a reversal in previously oversold stocks especially in the banking sector," he said, adding that the index could end higher in 2012, rising up to 24,000 points.

With the naira currency sensitive to further militant attacks, the outlook for 2012 is anything but certain, said Zoran Milojevic, equity sales director at Standard New York Securities.

"It's very hard to predict where the market will go given the uncertainty out there. I'm worried about naira ... (because of) political issues in Nigeria with increased terrorism risk of Boko Haram," he said.

Boko Haram set off bombs across Nigeria on Christmas Day -targeting churches including one that killed at least 27 people - raising fears that they are trying to ignite sectarian civil war between Nigeria's mostly Muslim north and Christian south.

President Goodluck Jonathan has vowed to stamp out insecurity and build infrastructure in Africa's second biggest economy. He has proposed a higher proportion of government's spending in 2012 to strengthen security agencies.

Nigeria's benchmark index finished up 0.8 percent at 20,772.43 on Thursday, its highest finish since the end of October. For the year, the index is down 16 percent in local terms.

CURRENCY CURSE

But for foreign investors, the pain has been exacerbated by a roughly 8 percent fall in the naira, which means that stocks are down about 22 percent this year in dollar terms.

The performance of Nigerian banks, which accounts for majority of trades on the bourse, have weighed heavily on the index. The index of Nigeria's top 10 banks have lost 32 percent so far this year to become the worst performing.

But lenders such as GT Bank, Stanbic and consumer goods stocks including Nestle and Nigerian Breweries have held their value and will be keenly watched in 2012, Milojevic said.

Despite the bomb attacks, global ratings agency Standard and Poors on Thursday changed the country's outlook to positive and said a potential ratings upgrade would depend on a reduction in the tension between the Islamic north and Christian south.

It also said it could downgrade the positive outlook if political tensions increased substantially.

Fund managers have been switching into bonds to try to recoup some of their stock market losses, boosting liquidity in the debt market. The most liquid 3-year paper yields around 15 percent, compared with a 6 percent dividend yield.

Crusader Sterling's Falade expects bond yields to fall in 2012.

"I believe that the yield on bonds will start to come down next year and to that extent attract investors back to equities. From the 2012 budget, it's clear that government won't be raising a lot of debt like it did this year, which will impact on yields." (Editing by Tim Cocks and David Dolan)