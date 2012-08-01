LAGOS Aug 1 Nigeria's all-share index closed near a one-year high on Wednesday, rising 1.16 percent, lifted by strong half-year earnings from banks and cement firms, and an increase in foreign capital inflows.

The index rose to 23,329 points, the highest close since Aug. 5 last year, when it reached 23,397 points.

Sub-Saharan African second-biggest index has gained almost 12 percent year-to-date, recouping earlier losses it sustained due to dwindling oil prices in May and weak global risk appetite in the wake of ongoing European economic turmoil.

Top gainers on Wednesday included heavy weight cement firm, Dangote Cement, which accounts for around a third of the Nigerian bourse, rising 3.51 percent to 114.02 naira.

Others were Zenith Bank up 3.89 percent and FCMB up 2.24 percent. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)