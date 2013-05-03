LAGOS May 3 Nigeria local bourse index rose by almost two percent on Friday to a level last seen in 2008, helped by gains in conglomerate, banking and cement stocks.

By 1425 GMT The index was up 1.77 percent to hit 35,113 points, its highest since Nov. 28, 2008.

Shares of local conglomerate UACN rose the maximum 10 percent to hit 64.68 naira per share, a record high, Union Bank climbed 10 percent to 9.78 naira, while Dangote Cement gained 3.82 percent to a record high of 185 naira, breaking the previous day's record.

Traders said robust financials posted by most listed companies and renewed appetite from offshore investors for local stocks were behind the price surge. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)