(Add quote, background)

LAGOS May 3 Nigerian stocks rose by almost two percent on Friday to a level last seen in 2008, helped by gains in conglomerate UACN, banking and cement stocks.

Nigeria's index closed 1.76 percent higher at 35,109 points, its highest since Nov. 28, 2008.

Shares of local conglomerate UACN rose the maximum 10 percent to hit 64.68 naira per share, a record high, Union Bank climbed 10 percent to 9.78 naira, while Dangote Cement gained 3.82 percent to a record high of 185 naira, breaking the previous day's record.

Traders said robust financial results and renewed appetite from offshore investors was behind the price surge.

"The market is being driven largely by investors' reactions to the positive financials posted by the banking and consumer sectors, and the sustained growth in the economy," Rasheed Yussuf, a stock broker, said.

Nigeria's local bourse fell sharply from its peak of 65,213 points in October 2008, as a stock market bubble burst, precipitating a financial crisis that nearly sank nine lenders and prompted the central bank to intervene.

Dealers said the market was on its way to a full recovery as market operators take advantage of growth in the local economy and increased opportunities being created by privatisation of the power sector and expanding consumer base.

"If you look at the American stock index, it has surpassed its pre-2008 level and Nigerian stock is still below half of its peak in 2008, so we have room to grow further," Yussuf said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock and Tim Cocks)