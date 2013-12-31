LAGOS Dec 31 The Nigeria Stock Exchange index , the country's main index, ended the year 47 percent up on the close of last year, rising 2 percent on the day to 41,329 points, traders said on Tuesday.

The principal drivers were cement manufacturer Dangote Cement, up 3.9 percent to close at 218.99 naira, and food and beverages maker Nestle, up 2.12 percent to 1,200 naira a share, they said. (Reporting by Mayowa Oludare; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Anthony Barker)