BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reaches Jay Peak settlement
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
LAGOS Jan 18 Nigeria's share index fell 3.14 percent on Monday and hit its lowest point since July 2012, with fund managers jittery over the central bank's inability to provide dollars for investors exiting the market, traders said.
The share index, which has the second-biggest weighting after Kuwait on the MSCI frontier market index, has fallen for nine straight days, sliding below the psychologically important 23,000 points line to a level last seen on July 12, 2012.
The sell-off in stocks apparently was prompted by talk that foreign exchange auctions for offshore investors would now be held weekly, analysts said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
WASHINGTON, April 13 The Trump administration on Thursday issued a final rule that will shorten the Obamacare enrollment period and give insurers more of what they say they need in the individual insurance market, likely making it harder for some consumers to purchase insurance, healthcare experts said.