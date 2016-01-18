(Details, closing data)
By Oludare Mayowa
LAGOS Jan 18 Nigeria's share index fell to its
lowest point since July 2012 on Monday, down 4.1 percent on the
day with fund managers jittery over the central bank's inability
to provide dollars for investors exiting the market.
The share index, which has the second-biggest weighting
after Kuwait on the MSCI frontier market index, has fallen for
nine straight days, sliding below the psychologically important
23,000-point line to a level last seen on July 12, 2012.
Analysts the sell-off down to talk that foreign exchange
auctions for offshore investors would now be held weekly.
Foreign buyers accounted for 54 percent of trading volume,
according to the Nigerian Stock Exchange data.
When the bourse's main indicator closed, it cumulated in
year-to-date losses of 17.9 percent.
On Friday, the central bank's financial markets director
said foreign exchange auctions would no longer be held daily.
Four days earlier, the monetary authority had halted dollar
sales to retail currency outlets.
"We don't sell (dollars) on a daily basis any more. When we
do the auction, everybody bids," said Emmanuel Ukeje.
"Oil prices are expected to tank in coming weeks ...(and)
heighten the supply glut in the market. That, coupled with
(central bank) capital control measures, will keep (foreign
portfolio investors) sitting on the sidelines or dumping
Nigerian equities," United Capital said in a research note on
Monday.
It told clients that corporate performance expectations for
the 2015 financial year remain feeble and do not provide a basis
for a market rebound.
The stock exchange has put a circuit breaker in place to
halt trading if the main stock index drops 5
percent.
The index of Nigeria's top 10 banks .NGSEBNK10 declined by
1.64 percent, dragging the index lower.
Major decliners were Guinness Nigeria and the
local unit of Lafarge Cement, both down 9.74 percent.
Dangote Cement, which accounts for the third of the market
capitalisation fell 7.07 percent.
Others includes the Nigeria-listed unit of South Africa's
Standard Bank, Stanbic IBTC, which dropped 9.68
percent. Access Bank and Zenith Bank
fell 4.77 percent and 4.66 percent each, while Seplat
and Nigeria's Nestle dropped by 5.0
percent each.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)