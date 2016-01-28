LAGOS Jan 28 Nigerian stocks ended two day of
losses to gain 1.14 percent on Thursday, led by banks and cement
companies, which investors considered oversold.
Sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest stock index
has fallen 18.5 percent in the first 19 days of trading this
year, battered by a weaker currency and a drop in the price of
oil, Nigeria's main export.
But the all share index climbed to 23,598 points on Thursday
as some investors re-entered the market, traders said. Banks
stocks rose 3.3 percent.
Access Bank led gains, rising 9.21 percent.
United Bank for Africa jumped 5.09 percent and Zenith
Bank rose 5 percent. Dangote Cement,
which accounts for a third of the market's capitalisation,
gained 1.49 percent.
Stocks also got some help from oil prices. Brent crude
rose more than 8 percent to almost $36 a barrel on
Thursday, after a Russian official said Saudi Arabia had
proposed that oil-producing countries cut output up to 5 percent
each, amid a supply glut in the world market.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha;
Editing by Larry King)