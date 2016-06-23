Nordstrom winds down relationship with Ivanka Trump brand -Bloomberg report
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
LAGOS, June 23 Nigeria's main share index approached a 9-month high on Thursday, after rising for a third straight day as investors poured cash into banking and consumer goods stocks.
The stock market, which has the second-biggest weighting after Kuwait on the MSCI frontier market index, climbed 2.9 percent to 30,999 points by 1234 GMT, a level last seen on Oct. 2.
Stocks are up 5.2 percent so far this year, wiping out earlier losses since the central bank floated the naira this week and eased trading restrictions on the currency that caused foreign investors to flee. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 Mexican telecoms company America Movil on Thursday said it swung to an almost 6 billion peso ($289 million) net loss in the fourth quarter.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.