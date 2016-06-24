LAGOS, June 24 Nigerian stocks ended a three-day
rally on Friday, falling 1.4 percent as worries over Britain's
shock vote to exit the European Union spread across emerging
markets.
The main stock index, which crossed 31,000
psychological level in its previous session, fell to 30,624
points as investors dumped shares in the relatively liquid
banking sector.
Nigerian stocks had rallied 8.5 percent between Tuesday to
Thursday this week, after the central bank on Monday ditched its
16-month old peg on the currency to allow for a freely traded
interbank market in a bid to attract foreign investors.
Investors have welcomed the currency float but many are
still steering clear until Africa's biggest economy shows signs
of recovering from damage inflicted by the exchange rate
peg.
On Friday some investors were booking profits from recent
gains following renewed risk aversion, traders said.
"(The) market is down this morning, negative sentiment from
Brexit and some profit taking," one trader said.
Quitting the EU could cost Britain access to the EU's trade
barrier-free single market and means it must seek new trade
accords with countries around the world.
Top decliners on the Lagos bourse was FCMB group
down 5.08 percent while Fidelity Bank and Zenith
Bank each down more than 4 percent.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha;
Editing by James Macharia)