LAGOS, June 28 Nigerian stocks ended a three-day
losing streak on Wednesday to gain 1.67 percent, as investors
piled into the market ahead of upcoming half-year financial
results.
Investors sentiment turned bearish last week on the
possibility that MSCI could downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
However, traders said expectations of improved results from
some quoted firms have spurred demand.
The index of Nigeria's top 10 banks, the most
liquid sector, rose 3.16 percent to help lift the index
.
United Bank for Africa rose 8.17 percent, Diamond
Bank climbed 6.19 percent, while Dangote Cement
, which accounts for a third of the market's
capitalisation, rose 2.25 percent to lift the index.
