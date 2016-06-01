LONDON, June 1 FTSE Russell said on Wednesday it
would assess the status of Nigerian equities in its "frontier"
markets index during its annual review in September.
"The continuing illiquidity in the Nigerian foreign exchange
market is resulting in significant delays in the repatriation of
U.S. dollars and hence the ability of index trackers to
efficiently and cost effectively track Nigerian indexes," the
index provider said in a statement released on its website.
It also said that starting from June 20 corporate events
such as IPOs and rights issues in Nigeria would not be reflected
in the indices.
Rival index provider MSCI said in late-April that it would
not change the status of Nigerian securities listed in its
frontier benchmark.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Sujata Rao)