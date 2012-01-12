ABUJA Jan 12 Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and labour unions are making progress in talks to end a dispute over the removal of fuel subsidies that has caused nationwide strikes, the head of one of the largest trade unions said on Thursday.

"We had fruitful discussions, both sides have agreed to shift ground. We will be meeting again on Saturday," said Abdulwaheed Omar, president of Nigeria Labour Congress, one of the country's two biggest unions.

Omar said strikes will continue until an agreement has been reached. Tens of thousands of Nigerians have taken to the streets in cities across Nigeria for four straight days. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock)