ABUJA Jan 12 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan and labour unions are making progress in talks to end a
dispute over the removal of fuel subsidies that has caused
nationwide strikes, the head of one of the largest trade unions
said on Thursday.
"We had fruitful discussions, both sides have agreed to
shift ground. We will be meeting again on Saturday," said
Abdulwaheed Omar, president of Nigeria Labour Congress, one of
the country's two biggest unions.
Omar said strikes will continue until an agreement has been
reached. Tens of thousands of Nigerians have taken to the
streets in cities across Nigeria for four straight days.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock)