* Oil workers will not shut down crude production yet
* Government hopes momentum of strike will falter
* Both sides still digging heals in
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, Jan 15 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan and labour unions failed to reach a compromise over
government-subsidised fuel prices, but the unions said oil
workers would not shut down crude output while the two sides
kept talking.
"The meeting is not deadlocked but we have not reached a
compromise," Nigeria Labour Congress President Abdulwaheed Omar
told reporters after a meeting at the presidential villa went on
until late on Saturday night.
"We will meet and return to talk with the government. Our
position is that they should suspend the increase in the pump
prices and then we will suspend the strike and start
negotiations."
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets and staged
strikes for five successive days last week in protest against
the removal of a fuel subsidy on Jan. 1 that raised the price of
petrol at the pump to 150 naira ($0.93) per litre from 65 naira.
Workers in Nigeria's 2 million barrel-per-day oil industry -
it accounts for 8 percent of U.S. oil imports and is also a key
source for Europe and Asia - had threatened to halt production
by Sunday.
"PENGASSEN (the oil workers union) will not shut down oil
production as earlier planned for Sunday," said Omar.
But the union itself said in a statement that it would shut
down production immediately if talks broke down.
"All PENGASSAN branches and members at all the production
platforms ... (will) execute immediately the systematic
shut-down of oil production should the negotiation with the
government break down," it said.
Industry officials doubt unions can stop crude oil exports
completely because production is largely automated and Nigeria
has crude stored in reserves, but even a minor outage could have
a significant impact on the economy.
Even if oil output stayed in place, the strikes were costing
Africa's second-biggest economy around $600 million a day,
Central Bank Governor Lamido Sanusi told Reuters on Thursday.
It was not clear when talks would resume but it seems
unlikely a deal can be reached before strikes are due to restart
on Monday.
"We are going to continue our deliberation at our
organisation level and then maybe we will see the way forward,"
said Omar.
Unions suspended strike action for the weekend because of
Saturday's talks.
Crude oil exports account for more than 90 percent of
Nigeria's foreign exchange earnings and 80 percent of government
revenues.
NO COMPROMISE
Omar said the unions were still insisting on having the
subsidy put back fully, which the government is unlikely to
agree to, at least without a concession allowing it to phase it
in later.
"Let's go back to 65 naira then we agree on a new line of
action," he said. Asked if the unions were still absolutely
insisting on that, he said: "For now, yes."
Tankers have been unable to deliver supplies to Nigeria,
which despite its oil riches, imports most of its refined
petroleum products.
On Saturday, motorists formed a long queue at one filling
station near central Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, in a search
for fuel that after a week of strikes was not readily available
even at the new higher price.
Nearby a young man peddled black market petrol, using a hose
spouting out of a jerrycan. "I have fuel for 350 naira a litre
if you want," he said.
Eurasia Group's Philippe de Pontet in a research note late
on Friday suggested a combination of union intransigence and
Jonathan's banking on workers tiring of the strike could mean no
deal was reached by Monday.
The confrontation is a serious setback for Jonathan, already
under fire for failing to quell an increasingly violent Islamist
insurgency in the north.
(Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh in Abuja, James Jukwey,
Chijioke Ohuocha and Tim Cocks in Lagos; Writing by Tim Cocks
and James Jukwey; Editing by Ralph Gowling)