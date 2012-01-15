* Unions signal resumption of nationwide walkouts Monday
* Govt says more talks due Sunday after Saturday round fails
* Economy's lifeblood oil production so far unaffected
* Unions, govt at loggerheads over removal of fuel subsidy
By Felix Onuah and Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, Jan 15 Nigerian labour unions said they
would resume nationwide strikes on Monday, crippling the second
largest economy in Africa, after failing to reach a compromise
with the government over scrapped fuel subsidies.
However, the main oil union said it would maintain the
output of Africa's No. 1 crude producer, not joining walkouts
for the time being, and the government said more talks would be
held on Sunday despite the unsuccessful round the day before.
"There will be further negotiations today. The government is
still open for dialogue. Further consultations will carry on
today and by the evening something definite will have to come
out," presidential spokesman Reuben Abati told Reuters.
Tens of thousands took to the streets for strikes over five
successive days last week in protest against the sudden removal
of a fuel subsidy on Jan. 1 that more than doubled the pump
price of petrol to 150 naira ($0.93) per litre from 65 naira.
"We are suffering," shouted Paul Edem, after queueing for 12
hours to buy petrol at the new higher price in Lagos, Nigeria's
largest city. The only alternative to queueing is to buy at
three times the new price from touts selling from jerry cans.
"We are stocking up as they say the strike will resume
tomorrow," said Zainab Aruna, a housewife at Sura market nearby.
"Government should reinstate the subsidy so that the protests
will end," she added to a chorus of approval from bystanders.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress
said in a statement: "The indefinite strikes, rallies and
protests continue nationwide from Monday," but added that they
were ready for more talks without conditions.
However, in a possible move to coax concessions from the
government, NLC President Abdulwaheed Omar said PENGASSAN, the
oil workers union, "will not shut down oil production, as
earlier planned for Sunday".
Previously, workers in Nigeria's 2 million barrel-per-day
oil industry, which accounts for 8 percent of U.S. oil imports
and is an important source of energy supply in Europe and Asia,
said they would cut output if talks broke down, intensifying
pressure on President Goodluck Jonathan and his team.
Crude exports account for more than 90 percent of Nigeria's
foreign exchange earnings and 80 percent of government revenues.
Unions said they wanted the government to immediately bring
the price back down to 65 naira, at which point they would
cancel strikes and protests and negotiations could continue.
The government has been quiet on the details of
negotiations, but slashing the pump price to 65 naira without
any guarantee of subsidies being removed in the future would be
a major climbdown.
Unions said the government appeared willing to reduce the
petrol price but not to return it to old levels.
Workers had suspended strike action for the weekend because
of Saturday's talks and to allow protesters to rest. Unions
intend to have internal strategy meetings on Sunday.
Several people died in clashes with police last week and 600
were treated for injuries, according to the International Red
Cross.
CRISIS PUSHES UP OIL PRICES
Global oil prices were boosted by Nigeria supply
fears late last week and a serious production outage would push
them sharply higher, according to traders and analysts.
"All PENGASSAN branches and members at all the production
platforms ... (will) execute immediately the systematic shutdown
of oil production should the negotiation with the government
break down," the main oil union said.
Industry officials doubt unions can stop crude oil exports
completely because production is largely automated and Nigeria
has crude stored in reserves, but any outage could still have a
significant dampening impact on the economy.
Even with oil output unaffected, the strikes are costing
Nigeria around $600 million a day, Central Bank Governor Lamido
Sanusi told Reuters.
The strikes have prevented tankers from delivering supplies
to Nigeria, which, despite its oil riches, imports most of its
refined petroleum products.
Many economists have called the subsidies corrupt and
wasteful, with billions of dollars of state funds going into the
hands of a cartel of fuel importers while giving little benefit
to millions of poor Nigerians.
But the Nigerian public, who have witnessed decades of
political corruption and worsening public services, view cheaper
fuel as their most tangible welfare benefit.
The strikes began with gripes over subsidies but in some
areas have become protests at long-term government failures.
Nigeria sells more than $200 million in crude oil a day and
holds the world's seventh largest gas reserves. But
infrastructure only provides enough power to support a
medium-sized European city, meaning most of the country's 160
million people live without electricity.
The confrontation is a serious setback for Jonathan, already
under fire for failing to quell an increasingly violent Islamist
insurgency in the north.
(Additional reporting by Joe Brock in Abuja, James Jukwey,
Chijioke Ohuocha and Tim Cocks in Lagos and Mike Oboh in Kano;
writing by Joe Brock; editing by Andrew Roche)