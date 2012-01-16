ABUJA Jan 16 Nigeria's main labour unions
said they were suspending protests planned for Monday against
the removal of fuel import subsidies after President Goodluck
Jonathan cut the price of petrol.
Jonathan said earlier on Monday that petrol prices would be
reduced to 97 naira ($0.60) a litre, a week after strikes and
protests began against the government's decision to scrap the
fuel subsidies.
Tens of thousands took to the streets for strikes over five
successive days last week in protest against the sudden removal
of a fuel subsidy on Jan. 1 that more than doubled the pump
price of petrol to 150 naira per litre from 65 naira.
