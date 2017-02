ABUJA Jan 16 Nigeria's trade union leaders said on Monday they had suspended a strike over fuel sbsidies that crippled the economy last week and threatened to shut down the country's vital oil production.

The suspension follows talks with the authories over the weekend that led President President Goodluck Jonathan to announce a cut in petrol prices to 97 naira ($0.60) a litre on Monday from 150 naira. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Writing by James Jukwey; Editing by Tim Cocks)