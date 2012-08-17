* Payments being withheld from fuel importers suspected
* Unions threaten strikes, fuel shortages hit Abuja
ABUJA Aug 17 Nigeria's finance ministry said on
Friday it would not pay subsidies to fuel importers it was
investigating for fraud, listing 21 local firms and pledging not
to back down despite union strike threats.
A presidential committee, led by Access Bank chief Aigboje
Aig Imoukhuede, is verifying all fuel marketers' claims before
the finance ministry pays them any subsidy, it said.
Nigeria is among the top 10 crude oil exporters in the world
but due to decades of corruption and mismanagement it has to
import most of its refined fuel needs.
A parliamentary probe in April uncovered a $6.8 billion scam
in the fuel subsidy administration, one of the biggest
corruption scandals in Nigeria's history.
It found that marketers were claiming subsidy for fuel they
never delivered or that they sold to the country's neighbouring
states.
Unions, which are largely controlled by the companies,
threatened to strike unless payments were released.
There were fuel shortages in the capital Abuja this week, as
some marketers withheld deliveries, and Finance Minister Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala condemned what she called "blackmail" in a news
conference on Thursday.
"It is clear that those behind the strikes are marketers
being investigated for possible fraud," a finance ministry
statement said on Friday.
"These elements have now resorted to hiding behind the
unions to unnecessarily antagonize government and create
hardship for Nigerians ... No degree of blackmail will stop the
government from doing its work."
Another investigation by a committee President Goodluck
Jonathan set up found that fuel traders fraudulently collected
382 billion naira ($2.38 billion) last year in subsidy payments.
In January Jonathan tried to end the fuel subsidy, which
economists say is wasteful and corrupt, but a week of strikes
and protests over petrol prices forced him to partly reinstate
it.
