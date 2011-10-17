(Refiles to fix headline)
ABUJA Oct 17 Nigeria's trade unions have warned
President Goodluck Jonathan there could be civil unrest if the
go-ahead is given to remove the fuel subsidy the government says
will cost 1.2 trillion naira ($7.5 billion) this year.
The elimination of the subsidy has for years been one of the
biggest political debates among Nigerians, many of whom feel it
is the only benefit they get from living in an oil-rich state.
Previous attempts by governments to remove the subsidy have
prompted strike action and street protests.
Nigeria produces more than 2 million barrels per day of
crude oil but a lack of investment in refineries and
infrastructure means almost all of this is exported, while
refined fuel products like petrol have to be imported.
Fuel subsidies have been a long-standing policy for Nigerian
governments to ease the cost pressures on the country's more
than 140 million inhabitants, many of whom live on less than $2
a day.
The National Labour Congress (NLC), an umbrella union group,
said uprisings in North Africa and protests around the world
against greed are an indication of the backlash the government
can expect if it goes through with the deregulation.
The NLC has said it will organise events to get Nigerians
ready to resist the subsidy removal, which the government wants
to begin fazing out from the beginning of next year.
"The global protests was a red card for the ruinous
programmes of subsidy removal and cuts in social spending and an
indication that the North Africa uprising is spreading," said
Owei Lakemfa, NLC general secretary.
"The federal government should face this reality and address
growing poverty, hunger and anger amongst the masses. Save
beneficiaries of government largesse, no employer utilizing
petroleum products will endorse subsidy removal."
Jonathan, his economic management team and the powerful
governors of Nigeria's 36 states have all agreed the subsidy
should go. The government has promised to provide safety nets
for the poor to compensate them for higher fuel costs.
The national assembly is debating the proposal but some
lawmakers are concerned about where the saved funds will be
spent, given the previous mismanagement of subsidy money.
Ending the subsidy has been met with optimism by many
international investors, who believe it is inefficient, fuels
corruption and holds back sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest
economy from reforming its downstream oil sector.
But many Nigerians say they would like to see the government
cut costs from wealthy politicians before asking for more money
from subsistence workers.
($1 = 160.500 Nigerian Nairas)
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
Sophie Hares)