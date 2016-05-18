JAKARTA May 18 Nigeria hopes to use a proposed
Islamic bonds issuance programme to help fund big infrastructure
needs in Africa's biggest economy, aiming to tie the transaction
to one of several projects, a Nigerian finance official told
Reuters.
Nigeria plans to borrow as much as $10 billion from debt
markets, with about half of that coming from foreign sources, to
help fund a budget deficit worsened by the slump in oil prices
that has slashed revenues and weakened the naira.
The federal government is working on a sovereign sukuk with
details expected within the year as part of diversifying its
funding sources, Alhaji Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, Nigeria's permanent
secretary of finance, said on Wednesday.
"We want to use debt more efficiently than we used to in the
past. We are looking to borrow, but tied to infrastructure
projects," Isa-Dutse said on the sidelines of the annual meeting
of the Islamic Development Bank in Jakarta.
The government wants to primarily access concessionary
sources to fill its funding needs, but any shortfall would be
covered through the capital markets, he added.
"Out of those debt plans, hopefully sukuk will be one of the
sources - either domestic or foreign," he said, adding sukuk
could be linked to a wide range of projects, from power plants
to railways.
Issuance of a sovereign sukuk is part of a strategic plan
developed by the country's debt management office to develop
alternative sources of funding and to establish a benchmark
curve for corporates to follow.
In 2013, Nigeria's Osun State issued 10 billion naira ($62
million) of sukuk, but no other sukuk transactions have
followed.
