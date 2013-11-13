UPDATE 1-Toshiba's Westinghouse should decide on Chapter 11 by end-March -Japan Finmin
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27 (Recasts and writes through)
LAGOS Nov 13 Nigeria plans to issue 99.93 billion naira ($628.57 million) worth of treasury bills with maturities ranging between three months and one year at its regular debt auction on Nov. 20, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The regulator will sell 20.64 billion naira in 91-day paper, 25 billion naira in 182-day debt and 54.29 billion naira in one year paper next week, using the Dutch Auction System, it said in a notice.
The result of the auction is expected the following day, the statement said. ($1 = 158.98 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27 (Recasts and writes through)
TAIPEI, March 10 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, dragged down by the transport and plastics shares, continuing a reversal of gains posted earlier this week. The main TAIEX index fell 0.91 percent to 9,570.88 as of 0143 GMT, after closing down 0.97 percent on Thursday. The plastics and transport indexes fell over 1.5 percent each, while the electronics subindex fell 0.77 percent and the financial subindex was down 0.26 percent. A
March 9 Los Angeles is not interested in the consolation prize of the 2028 Olympics, saying on Thursday their bid remains focused on securing the 2024 Summer Games and nothing else.