LAGOS Oct 10 Nigeria sold 131.82 billion naira
($822.59 million) in treasury bills on Wednesday, with
maturities ranging between three months and one year with yields
broadly flat compared with the previous auction, central bank
data showed on Thursday.
The bank sold 20.15 billion naira worth of 91-day paper at
10.8 percent compared with 10.85 percent at the previous auction
on Sept. 26.
The regulator sold 43.49 billion naira in the 182-day note
at 11.64 percent, slightly lower than the 11.69 percent at the
last auction, while a total of 68.18 billion naira of the
364-day debt was sold at 11.74 percent, the same returns as at
the Sept. 26 auction.
Investors' bids reached 250.55 billion naira compared with
315.48 billion naira at the previous auction.
($1 = 160.25 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Patrick Graham)