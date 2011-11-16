ABUJA Nov 16 Two fuel tankers caught fire at separate sites in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Wednesday, sending thick black smoke into the sky and seriously injuring at least one person, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said.

Witnesses said there was a loud explosion before the first blaze started outside a fuel station in central Abuja. Soon after another tanker caught fire at a nearby fuel station, NEMA said. The police are investigating the incidents.

"There is no reported bomb blast in Abuja but an incidence of petrol tankers that caught fire ... one victim is seriously injured," a NEMA spokesman said.

A radical Islamist sect has carried out two bomb attacks in Abuja this year. (Reporting by Joe Brock; editing by Andrew Roche)