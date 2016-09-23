(Repeats story from Thursday)
* Tax chief expects to find 10 million new taxpayers
* Tax revenues needed as oil income drops
* Government sets tough tax collection targets
By Alexis Akwagyiram
ABUJA, Sept 22 Nigeria has hunted down 700,000
firms that have never paid taxes as the country seeks new
revenue sources to offset low oil prices that have pushed
Africa's biggest economy into its first recession in more than
20 years, its tax chief said.
Tunde Fowler, executive chairman of the Federal Inland
Revenue Service (FIRS), said in a rare interview that he also
expected 10 million individuals to be discovered by December and
made to pay taxes for the first time.
The OPEC member slid into recession in the second quarter
and militant attacks on oil facilities in its Niger Delta region
have cut crude production, which provides 70 percent of
government revenues, by around a third.
Planned loan deals with foreign lenders have yet to
materialise, prompting the leader of the Senate to speak of an
"economic emergency".
The government, struggling to fund a record 6.06 trillion
naira ($18.6 billion) 2016 budget that aims to stimulate growth
by tripling capital expenditure, set FIRS a target of raising
4.95 trillion naira in taxes, up from 3.73 trillion last year.
Persuading Nigerians to pay tax is no easy task. FIRS does
not appear to be on track to meet its target for tax collection
so far this year, but experts believe it can do better in
future.
"We collected a little over 2.3 trillion, so far - from
January to 31 August. It is almost at par with last year but
take into consideration that the economy is going through a
little slowdown," said Fowler.
He said revenue from value-added tax (VAT) had increased by
25 percent year-on-year and corporate income tax held steady
over the same period but petroleum profit tax was expected to
have halved, mainly due to low oil prices.
Fowler, appointed last year after a stint as tax chief in
Lagos where monthly tax revenues surged by 70 percent in the
four years to December 2012, said FIRS expects to generate 5.2
trillion naira in 2017.
HI-TECH INSPECTORS
The tax chief said a new unit created at the start of the
year had deployed inspectors armed with laptops to update
databases, registering businesses and individuals who are then
tracked to check whether they have paid taxes -- business
executives say they get "aggressive" visits from tax inspectors.
"We have been able to add about 700,000 companies and we
expect to add about 10 million individuals across the nation (by
December)," said Fowler, adding that this would bring the total
of registered individuals to 20 million.
John Ashbourne, Africa analyst at Capital Economics, said
Fowler's target of doubling the number of tax payers was
"ambitious" and would be hard to achieve in a country where
"paperwork is often lacking".
But he said the projections for 2017 were "quite
achievable". "Revenue will almost certainly be much, much higher
next year, but this is primarily due to the devaluation of the
naira, which has boosted the local-terms value of each oil
barrel that is exported," he said.
Even a doubling of the number of individuals paying taxes in
Africa's most populous nation of 180 million inhabitants, where
80 percent of the workforce is employed in the informal sector,
leaves FIRS with an uphill struggle.
"From our estimates, we expect that we have 60 million
individuals who should pay some form or level of tax," said
Fowler.
THREE-YEAR WAIVER
He said tougher enforcement would be combined with a planned
waiver on interest and penalties covering the period from 2012
to 2015 under which people and businesses would only be asked to
pay the principal amount of tax liabilities due.
"We will give them a 45-day window to come forward and
register and that will make them eligible for that waiver," said
Fowler of the proposal, which was submitted to the finance
minister this week to check she was in agreement even though
FIRS has the legal authority to enforce the change.
"A lot of people who are not in the tax net are a bit
jittery or afraid to come and register thinking that we might go
back two or three years and the amounts might be considerable,"
he said.
But he warned that those who failed to register for the
scheme -- which he said could be rolled out as soon as October 3
-- would face stiff penalties.
People or businesses that did not come forward voluntarily
would be asked to pay back taxes plus interest and penalties, he
said.
"We will also consider criminal prosecution of chief
executive officers or board members," Fowler said.
He was cautious on the idea of an increase in Nigeria's VAT
rate which, at 5 percent, is among the lowest in the world.
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde
suggested a rate hike while visiting Nigeria in January and Vice
President Yemi Osinbajo later said the government was
considering tax regime changes to raise funds.
Fowler said it was part of the government's remit to "take a
decision" on VAT but he thought "the economy is not ready for a
VAT increase right now".
"The level of compliance was too low so that if we increased
the rate of VAT it would be a punishment and unfair on those who
are collecting and remitting VAT," he said.
($1 = 325.7500 naira)
