LAGOS, July 31 Nigeria plans to sell 172.05
billion naira ($1.07 billion) worth of treasury bills with
maturities of three months to one year at its regular auction on
August 7, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The bank said it will issue 22.05 billion naira in 91-day
bills, 60 billion naira in 182-day paper and 90 billion naira in
the 1-year note, using the Dutch auction system.
Nigeria, Africa's top energy producer, issues treasury bills
regularly as part of money supply control measures.
Yields on short dated debt have edged higher in the secondary
market since last week, when the central bank hiked the cash
reserve requirement for public sector deposits to 50 percent,
from 12 percent previously, in a bid to support the local
currency.
($1 = 160.78 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)