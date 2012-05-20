ABUJA May 20 Nigeria's telecoms regulator fined
the country's four main mobile operators, including MTN
and Bharti Airtel, a total of 1.17 billion naira
($7.38 million) on Sunday for poor-quality service.
The telecoms industry is hugely profitable in Nigeria,
Africa's second-biggest economy and home to some 160 million
people, but users complain that the service is poor, with
frequent dropped calls and network interruptions.
"The penalties are as a result of the contravention of the
provisions of the quality of service regulations by the Nigerian
Communications Commission (NCC) as the operators failed to meet
with the minimum standard of quality of service" during May and
April, an NCC statement said.
There was no immediate reaction from the operators, although
MTN has complained that sabotage of its equipment and shutdowns
by state agencies over tax disputes in some parts of Nigeria are
impeding improvements to its service.
MTN and Etisalat were fined 360 million naira
each, Bharti Airtel was ordered to pay 270 million naira and
Globacom, a privately owned network of Nigerian billionaire
tycoon Mike Adenuga, got a 180-million-naira bill.
($1 = 158.5500 naira)
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Dale Hudson)