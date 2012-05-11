YENAGOA, Nigeria May 11 French oil company
Total said on Friday it could stop a gas leak
discovered on April 3 in Nigeria's southern Niger Delta in a few
days if its plan to pump heavy fluid into the well to stop the
flow was successful.
The leak occurred on a block that also contains crude oil in
Rivers state, one of the three states that make up the Niger
Delta, a vast oil-rich wetlands region in the southeast.
"Total E&P Nigeria Limited's (TEPNG) teams have reported
significant progress in the efforts to ensure that the incident
is brought under control and to stop the subsurface gas flow
from the affected well," a company statement said.
"The snubbing intervention started on May 9 and if
successful could stop the gas flow in the next few days."
A snubbing operation consists of introducing small pipes
into the well to pump heavy fluid to stop the flow.
Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil producer and holds the
world's seventh-largest gas reserves. Its light oil is popular
with U.S. and Asian buyers, but it remains a small player in the
gas business.
(Reporting by Tife Owalabi. Writing by Joe Brock. Editing by
Jane Merriman)