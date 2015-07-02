UPDATE 4-Eurogroup chairman Dijsselbloem refuses to quit over "xenophobic" remarks
* Dijsselbloem suggested southern European countries wasted aid
LAGOS, July 2 Nigeria's Transcorp plans to spend $1.575 billion from 2016 to 2018 to raise its power generation capacity to 2,500 megawatts (MW) from 610 MW now, the company said on Thursday.
Transcorp, which also has interest in hotels, oil and gas, said it expected the contribution of its power business to group revenues to rise to 60-65 percent this year from 25 percent last year.
The conglomerate was one of several firms to buy government power assets two years ago, sold as part of a privatisation meant to end decades of blackouts in Africa's biggest economy. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by David Clarke)
* Dijsselbloem suggested southern European countries wasted aid
LONDON, March 22 Several European banks are being closely monitored by the agency responsible for closing lenders which go bust in the euro zone, but none are failing or about to fail, the head of the Single Resolution Board (SRB) said on Wednesday.
BOSTON, March 22 A Massachusetts man was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to helping to run what prosecutors called a global pyramid scheme that bilked its victims out of more than $3 billion.