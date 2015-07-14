LAGOS, July 14 Transnational Corporation Nigeria's first-half pretax profit fell by 35.6 percent to 5.16 billion naira ($25.94 million), from a year ago.

Revenue at the conglomerate, which has interests in hotel, power generation, oil and gas, fell to 20.25 billion naira in the period to end-June against 21.21 billion naira last year, the company said without giving any reason for drop in earnings. ($1 = 198.9000 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Susan Thomas)