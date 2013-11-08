LAGOS Nov 8 Nigerian conglomerate Transcorp rose almost the maximum 10 percent allowed to a more than 5-year high after it expanded into the power sector through a recently concluded government-led power privatization programme.

Transcorp, rose 9.71 percent to close at 2.26 naira per share, mirroring similar gains in Nigerian fuel retailer Forte Oil, also buying into the power sector. Transcorp has has almost doubled in price this year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)