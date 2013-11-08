BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LAGOS Nov 8 Nigerian conglomerate Transcorp rose almost the maximum 10 percent allowed to a more than 5-year high after it expanded into the power sector through a recently concluded government-led power privatization programme.
Transcorp, rose 9.71 percent to close at 2.26 naira per share, mirroring similar gains in Nigerian fuel retailer Forte Oil, also buying into the power sector. Transcorp has has almost doubled in price this year. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.