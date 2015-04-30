BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
LAGOS, April 30 Transnational Corporation Nigeria said on Thursday its first quarter pretax profit fell by 31.6 percent to 2.57 billion naira ($13 million), from a year ago.
Revenue also fell to 9.99 billion naira in the period to end-March against 10.53 billion naira a year ago, the company said without giving any reason for drop in earnings.
($1 = 198.0000 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
