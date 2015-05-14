LAGOS May 14 Nigeria sold bonds worth a total
of 60 billion naira ($302 million) at lower yields on all tenors
at an auction on Wednesday, the Debt Management Office said on
Thursday.
The debt office said in a statement that investors submitted
total bids of 183.34 billion naira compared with 184.72 billion
naira at the last auction.
The lower yields reflected the trend in the secondary
market, which remain at below 14 percent following a sharp rise
immediately after Nigeria's peaceful elections in March.
The 5-year, 10-year and 20-year tenors each received a total
of 20 billion naira, the debt office said.
The 5-year paper was sold at 13.84 percent, lower than 14.44
percent the debt attracted at the last month's auction.
The 10-year bond fetched a yield of 13.48 percent against
14.22 percent last month, while the 20-year debt attracted a
yield of 13.88 percent compared with 14.45 percent last month.
($1 = 199 naira)
