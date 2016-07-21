MOVES- Standard Chartered, Standard Life Investments, Legal & General Group
Jan 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LAGOS, July 21 Nigeria raised a total of 204.9 billion naira in treasury bills on Thursday with maturities ranging from three months to one year at higher yields, fixed income dealers said.
The central bank sold 36.7 billion naira of the 3-month treasury bills at 14.14 percent, compared with 9.98 percent at the July 8 auction, and 39.1 billion naira worth of the 6-month bill at 15.48 percent, against 12.24 percent previously.
The bank sold 129 billion naira worth of the one-year paper at 16.48 percent, up from 14.99 at the last auction.
The bank had wanted to raise 127.9 billion naira though demand stood at 392.38 billion naira. Bid rates were as low as 9.5 percent and as high as 21 percent.
Africa's biggest economy issues treasury bills as part of its measures to finance the government budget deficit and also to help manage liquidity in the banking system. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Mark Heinrich)
Jan 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Germany's top regulators met about 50 envoys from foreign banks on Monday to explain how they could move business to Europe's biggest economy after Britain leaves the European Union, German financial watchdog Bafin said.
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Monday: