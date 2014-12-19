LAGOS Dec 19 Nigeria's central bank said on Friday it plans to raise about 1.22 trillion naira ($6.61 billion) in treasury bills in the first quarter of next year.

The bank in an issuance calendar said it plans to issue 230.88 billion naira worth of 3-month treasury bills, 291.53 billion of 6-month paper and 700.56 billion in one year notes between Dec. 18 to March 5, next year.

Nigeria, Africa's top economy, issues treasury bills twice a month to fund its budget and manage liqudity in the banking system. ($1 = 184.50 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)