BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
LAGOS Dec 19 Nigeria's central bank said on Friday it plans to raise about 1.22 trillion naira ($6.61 billion) in treasury bills in the first quarter of next year.
The bank in an issuance calendar said it plans to issue 230.88 billion naira worth of 3-month treasury bills, 291.53 billion of 6-month paper and 700.56 billion in one year notes between Dec. 18 to March 5, next year.
Nigeria, Africa's top economy, issues treasury bills twice a month to fund its budget and manage liqudity in the banking system. ($1 = 184.50 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: