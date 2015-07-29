LAGOS, July 29 Nigeria plans to sell 195.17 billion naira ($981 million) worth of 3-month, 6-month and 1-year Treasury bills on August 5, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said in a statement it would sell 45.17 billion naira worth of the 3-month paper, 30 billion naira of the 6-month bill and 120 billion naira in the 1-year debt next week, using the Dutch auction System.

The results of auction will be published the following day.

($1 = 199.0000 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)