LAGOS, July 29 Nigeria plans to sell 195.17
billion naira ($981 million) worth of 3-month, 6-month and
1-year Treasury bills on August 5, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
The bank said in a statement it would sell 45.17 billion
naira worth of the 3-month paper, 30 billion naira of the
6-month bill and 120 billion naira in the 1-year debt next week,
using the Dutch auction System.
The results of auction will be published the following day.
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)