ABUJA, Sept 7 Nigerian President Muhammadu
Buhari has set a deadline for ministries to start using approved
government bank accounts to make payments -- part of his drive
to stamp out corruption -- after some offcials were slow to
comply.
Buhari's spokesman, Femi Adesina, said all receipts due to
the government or its agencies must be paid into the Treasury
Single Account, which is maintained by the central bank and
linked to other government bank accounts, by Sept. 15 or
officials would face "sanctions".
The new accounting system was introduced last month to end
the use of several different accounts for government revenues,
which officials fear has led to the loss of funds in the past.
A presidency source said a low level of compliance to adopt
the new system had prompted the directive.
"The president said the head of any ministry or agency that
does not comply by the deadline will be relieved of their
appointment," said the source, who did not want to be named.
Buhari took office in May after being elected on promises to
fight the endemic corruption and mismanagement of public funds
in Nigeria that he believes has led to $150 billion being stolen
from state coffers over the past decade.
He has said his government intends to trace and recover what
he called "mind-boggling" sums of money stolen from the oil
sector, which provides about 70 percent of government revenues
in Africa's biggest crude producer.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah, Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram,
Editing by Angus MacSwan)