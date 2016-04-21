CEE MARKETS-Crown extends gains after cap removed, less volatile than expected

* Crown firms on second day after its cap got removed * Crown volatility smaller than expected, may rise again * Crown firming unlikely to trigger central bank action for now * Czech bond yields rise By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 7 The Czech crown extended gains on Friday in the second session since the removal of a central bank (CNB)cap that had kept the currency weaker than 27 against the euro since late 2013. The move itself and a rise in volatility w