By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, April 21 Nigeria has collected more than
2.7 trillion naira ($13.57 billion) in a bank account set up to
gather together all state receipts under a drive to improve
fiscal transparency, the accountant-general said on Thursday.
President Muhammadu Buhari, elected a year ago on an
anti-corruption ticket and who has said he believes officials
have stolen around $150 billion from the public purse in the
past decade, ordered all state accounts to be merged into one
last August.
Every ministry and state body now pays its revenues into the
account, held at the central bank and known as the Treasury
Single Account (TSA). Previously, ministries and agencies
operated more than 10,000 bank accounts with commercial lenders,
officials said.
Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer, is going through its
worst economic crisis in years due to the fall in crude prices.
Oil receipts provide about 70 percent of state income.
"TSA has helped government to have a firm and full control
of its resources, blocking leakages, helping it to reduce the
cost of borrowing and to monitor spending," Accountant-General
Ahmed Idris said in a statement issued by his office.
The statement did not outline the period over which the 2.7
trillion naira was collected, and the accountant-general's
spokesman could not be reached to clarify this.
In February, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said the account
contained 2.2 trillion naira, and the figures compare with a
record 6.06 trillion naira budget planned by Buhari for the year
to March 2017 to stimulate the economy.
The budget also projects a deficit of 2.2 trillion naira,
over which authorities in Africa's biggest economy have held
exploratory funding talks with the World Bank, African
Development Bank and China Exim Bank.
($1 = 198.9000 naira)
