LAGOS, June 17 Nigeria's central bank is selling
long-dated treasury bills at higher yields than the secondary
market to mop up naira liquidity before next week's start of
interbank currency trading, traders said on Friday.
The central bank sold 205.9 billion naira worth of one-year
bills on Friday at 13.5 percent, compared with the secondary
market which is currently trading at 10.81 percent. It had
offered 78 billion naira bill on Thursday.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by
Alison Williams)