LAGOS Nov 1 Nigerian conglomerate UAC said on Thursday its pretax profit for the nine months to September rose 31 percent to 5.8 billion naira ($37 mln), compared with 4.5 billion naira in the same period last year.

Revenue for the nine month period hit 47.5 billion naira, compared with 43.5 billion naira in the same period of 2011.

The group which operates 10 subsidiaries include a quick service restaurant, a food business and a property arm, said its food unit accounted for 44 percent of its nine month profit. ($1 = 157.0600 Nigerian nairas) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)