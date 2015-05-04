LAGOS May 4 Nigerian conglomerate UAC's first-quarter pretax profit fell 12 percent to 2.29 billion naira ($11.5 million) from a year ago, it said on Monday.

Revenue fell to 17.72 billion naira during the three months period to end-March, as against 19.88 billion naira the previous year, UAC said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange ($1 = 198.9500 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Louise Heavens)