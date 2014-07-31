LAGOS, July 31 Nigerian conglomerate UACN said on Thursday its half year to June pre-tax profit was broadly flat at 5.06 billion naira ($31.29 million), compared with 5.11 billion naira in the same period of last year.

Gross earnings rose 8 percent to 40.25 billion naira, against 37.34 billion naira in the same period of last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.70 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa)