UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS, July 31 Nigerian conglomerate UACN said on Thursday its half year to June pre-tax profit was broadly flat at 5.06 billion naira ($31.29 million), compared with 5.11 billion naira in the same period of last year.
Gross earnings rose 8 percent to 40.25 billion naira, against 37.34 billion naira in the same period of last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.70 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources