UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS Oct 25 Nigerian conglomerate UAC said on Friday its nine months pretax profit rose 49.4 percent to 5.84 billion nigerian naira ($36.78 million), compared with 3.91 billion naira the same period a year ago.
Turnover at the conglomerate increased to 60.47 billion naira during the nine months to Sept. 30, compared with 47.52 billion naira last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 158.78 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources