LAGOS May 10 Nigerian conglomerate UAC said on Friday its pretax profit for the first quarter rose 47.6 percent to 1.91 billion naira ($12.10 million), compared with 1.29 billion naira in the same period last year.

Revenue for the first three months climbed to 19.41 billion naira, compared with 14.88 billion naira in the same period of last year.  ($1 = 157.9 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa, editing by William Hardy)